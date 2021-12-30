Trending
Dec. 30, 2021

J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% in preventing severe COVID-19 illness

By Clyde Hughes
Johnson & Johnson said booster doses of its vaccine, produced by subsidiary Janssen, appear to offer protection against severe coronavirus illness. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that a real-world study in South Africa showed that a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The drugmaker said the study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, showed that the extra dose reduced hospitalizations among healthcare workers after the Omicron became the dominant variant there.

The Omicron variant increased from 82% to 98% at the time of the study, researchers said.

"This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

RELATED Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021

Janssen Research is a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary.

Johnson & Johnson said the study was conducted in about 350 vaccination centers across South Africa.

"We believe that the protection could be due to the robust T-cell responses induced by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," Mammen added.

RELATED New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say

"Furthermore, these data suggest that Omicron is not affecting the T-cell responses generated by our vaccine."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine because they are more effective in fighting COVID-19.

"We are therefore encouraged to see that boosting with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine regimen provides strong protection in a challenging real-world setting where there is an elevated risk of exposure -- not just to COVID-19, but to the highly transmissible Omicron variant," Glenda Gray, CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, said in a statement.

RELATED France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's

Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
As Old Man Winter continues lobbing heavy snowballs at Seattle and Portland, Ore., a frigid blast of cold air is set to rush into the Pacific Northwest this week, making for the region's coldest New Year's Eve in years.
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is removing about 1,300 flights from its schedule between Thursday and the middle of January, in anticipation of crew members becoming sick with the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The suspect in a deadly Denver-area shooting rampage this week previously wrote violent books that eerily described the attacks and some of the victims in his works of fiction turned out to be real-life victims.
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
Intriguing planetary alignments and captivating lunar eclipses are just a few of the astronomical events on the docket for 2022, and many of these celestial happenings will be visible from the U.S.
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to block a federal mandate requiring National Guard members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Commanders will no longer be involved in military sexual harassment or sexual assault investigations under a new federal law named for a murdered Fort Hood soldier that goes into effect Saturday.
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
An enormous winter storm will mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 by producing accumulating and travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states from the southwestern United States to the Midwest.
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday issued an order pushing the start date for Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial for the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., until Feb. 21.
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 members of the Navy Reserve missed this week's deadline to be vaccinated against the COVID-19, the military branch announced Wednesday.
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Four Smithsonian museums will close Wednesday through Monday due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19.
