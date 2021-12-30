VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high

1/3

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden visits a Veterans Affairs COVID-19 vaccination center in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs reported 28,060 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of cases reported Friday morning continued a string of record highs set this week among patients, employees and veterans in VA care across 140 department medical centers, according to Military Times and Stars & Stripes. Advertisement

Before this week, the highest number of active cases the VA had reported in a single day was nearly 21,000 cases during the second wave of COVID-19 spread on Jan. 11.

In mid-November, the VA had fewer than 6,000 active cases across its network, but since then, the Omicron variant has led to a surge in cases -- including big jumps this week.

The rise in cases has affected both patients and staff.

More than 2,900 employees have reported new infections in the last five days alone, compared to 2,800 staffers in the previous 20 days.

Daily totals have also peaked across the nation amid the spread of the Omicron variant, according to officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the pandemic began, at least 17,700 people in the the VA medical system have died from COVID-19-linked causes, including more than 5,200 who died since vaccines were made widely in July.

While VA officials have not disclosed exactly how many of the COVID-19-related deaths were among the unvaccinated, they have recently noted higher infection rates for unvaccinated.

About 10% of VA employees have sought a waiver to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers, Stars and Stripes recently reported.

VA leaders are expected to start suspensions and firings based on violations of the mandate next month, Military Times reported.