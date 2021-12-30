Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 7:55 AM

Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The suspect in a deadly Denver-area shooting rampage this week previously wrote violent books that eerily described the attacks and some of the victims in his works of fiction turned out to be real-life victims.

Authorities said Lyndon James McLeod shot and killed five people in Denver and suburban Lakewood before police killed him in a shootout late Monday. They also said he had a previous connection with many of his victims.

Advertisement

Officials said he wrote under the pseudonym Roman McClay in a series of self-published books in which the main character, named after McLeod, goes on a shooting spree and kills people at a tattoo parlor.

In one of the books, his McLeod character kills 46 people in one night. After he was convicted and imprisoned, he is cloned to work as a government assassin.

RELATED Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21

Two of the victims in his fictional shooting spree were named Michael Swinyard and Alicia Cardenas. In Monday's shootings, the real-life Swinyard, 67, and Cardenas, 44, were among McLeod's five victims.

The book also included characters identified by the first names "Sarah" and "Danny." Also among the real-life victims were Danny Schofield, 38, and hotel clerk Sarah Steck, 28.

Advertisement

Lakewood Police officer Ashley Ferris, who was injured in the shootout Monday, was the one who shot gunman Lyndon James McLeod dead after he'd killed several people. Photo courtesy Lakewood Police Department

The book also names two other people at a Denver tattoo parlor where the real shooting took place, but they were not killed. Four of the five victims died at the scene.

RELATED Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5

Lakewood Police have also identified the injured police officer who shot and killed McLeod as Ashley Ferris. She remains hospitalized after surgery.

Authorities said Ferris ordered McLeod to drop his weapon when he opened fire on her, striking the officer in the abdomen. She returned fire and killed him.

"Agent Ferris, shot and wounded on the ground, was able to return fire on the suspect," the Lakewood Police Department said, according to KDVR-TV.

RELATED Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting

"The suspect was shot by Agent Ferris and died on the scene. If not for the heroic efforts of agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse."

A fund has been set up to aid the surviving victims and families of the victim.

Pictures of the Year: UPI's top news images of 2021

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress in Washington on January 6. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
As Old Man Winter continues lobbing heavy snowballs at Seattle and Portland, Ore., a frigid blast of cold air is set to rush into the Pacific Northwest this week, making for the region's coldest New Year's Eve in years.
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% in preventing severe COVID-19 illness
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% in preventing severe COVID-19 illness
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that a real-world study in South Africa showed that a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is removing about 1,300 flights from its schedule between Thursday and the middle of January, in anticipation of crew members becoming sick with the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
Intriguing planetary alignments and captivating lunar eclipses are just a few of the astronomical events on the docket for 2022, and many of these celestial happenings will be visible from the U.S.
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to block a federal mandate requiring National Guard members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Commanders will no longer be involved in military sexual harassment or sexual assault investigations under a new federal law named for a murdered Fort Hood soldier that goes into effect Saturday.
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
An enormous winter storm will mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 by producing accumulating and travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states from the southwestern United States to the Midwest.
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday issued an order pushing the start date for Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial for the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., until Feb. 21.
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 members of the Navy Reserve missed this week's deadline to be vaccinated against the COVID-19, the military branch announced Wednesday.
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Four Smithsonian museums will close Wednesday through Monday due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement