Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 9:49 PM

Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable for role in New York opioid epidemic

By Daniel Uria
Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable for role in New York opioid epidemic
Teva Pharmaceuticals was found liable for contributing to opioid addiction and deaths in New York state in a landmark ruling on Thursday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New York jury on Thursday found that Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to opioid addiction and deaths in New York state.

The ruling marks the conclusion of a case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in March 2019 against six opioid manufacturers and their affiliates, four opioid distributors and members of the Sackler family.

Advertisement

"Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would hold them and the other manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable for the suffering that they have caused," James said in a statement Thursday.

Another trial will be held in 2022 to determine exactly how much Teva and other parties will have to pay in addition to the $1.5 billion James had already negotiated for the state from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

RELATED Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds

"While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, we will immediately push to move forward with a trial to determine how much Teva and others will pay," said James.

Advertisement

In a statement to CNN, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA said it disagreed with the outcome of the case and would plan for a "swift appeal" while seeking a mistrial.

"In NY, the plaintiffs presented no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders, no evidence of oversupply by the defendants -- or any indication of what volumes were appropriate -- and no casual relationship between Teva's conduct including its marketing and any harm to the public state," the company said.

RELATED Opioid painkillers may not be needed for weeks after heart surgery

The trial was the first to include different types of companies on the opioid supply chain. Additionally, jurors found that New York state itself, which is tasked with enforcing controlled substances laws, held some responsibility.

Lawyers for the two counties on Long Island, where the rate of overdose death involving any opioid more than doubled between 2010 and 2018, said the companies helped perpetuate a public nuisance, a legal claim that refers to a substantial, ongoing interference with a public right.

Johnson & Johnson was previously included in the case but reached a $230 million settlement in June, followed by a $1.1 billion along with distributors McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation.

RELATED Judge rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits

Endo Health Solutions settled for $50 million in September, and Allergan Finance LLC settled with the state on Wednesday as closing arguments in the case began.

Advertisement

Other defendants in the initial suit, such as Purdue Pharma and distributor Rochester Drug Cooperative declared bankruptcy, with the case against them making their way through the bankruptcy court system.

Latest Headlines

1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Colorado's Marshall Fire burned 1,600 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and forced evacuations from at least 13,000 homes as several grass fires emerged in the state Thursday.
Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to block records
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to block records
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of records from his administration.
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the sentence of a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for a crash that killed four people.
Multi-day severe weather outbreak to begin on New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multi-day severe weather outbreak to begin on New Year's Eve
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- As Americans ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2021, a large portion of the country will be at risk for a serious severe weather outbreak that could involve nocturnal tornadoes.
Powerball jackpot rises to $500M for first drawing of 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rises to $500M for first drawing of 2022
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for the first drawing of 2022 has risen to $500 million after 37 drawings without a winner.
Joe Biden holds call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, NATO
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden holds call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, NATO
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, as the two were expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border.
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A total of 206 Marines have been discharged after refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 mandate, a Marine Corps representative said Thursday.
CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid COVID-19 increase
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid COVID-19 increase
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that people avoid travel by cruise ship amid increasing cases of COVID-19.
Bezos' Blue Origin teams up with U.S. military 'rocket cargo' program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bezos' Blue Origin teams up with U.S. military 'rocket cargo' program
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has teamed up with the U.S. military to explore the possibility of using rockets to transport cargo and people, U.S. Transportation Command announced Monday.
VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs reported 28,060 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement