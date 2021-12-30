Trending
Dec. 30, 2021 / 6:19 PM

Marshall Fire burns 1,200 acres, forces evacuations in Colorado

By Daniel Uria
Colorado's Marshall Fire burned 1,200 acres and forced evacuations from at least 13,000 homes as several grass fires emerged in the state Thursday. Photo courtesy Broomfield Police 

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Marshall Fire in Colorado has burned 1,200 acres forcing evacuations as several other grass fires have sparked in the area Thursday.

The blaze began burning near Marshall Road and Cherryvale Road in Boulder just before 3 p.m. before rapidly growing in size.

Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said all structures in the towns of Superior and Lousiville, totaling about 13,000 homes, were being evacuated. Churchill added that any residents in other areas that can see fire and flames should also evacuate.

The Broomfield Police Department also announced pre-evacuation orders for residents at the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express and the Hyatt House in Broomfield.

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital representative Kelli Christensen also told The Colorado Sun that it had received six burn victim patients.

Police radio reports stated multiple structures were on fire within the burn area and portions of U.S. 36 were closed due to the blaze.

RELATED Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway

A second fire, dubbed the Middle Fork Fire, was reportedly threatening structures near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road but no size estimate was immediately available.

The causes of the two fires was not official confirmed, but the sheriff's office said the initial calls were made in response to a downed power line.

Several other grass fires sparked by downed power lines were also reported in Boulder County on Thursday.

RELATED Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say

