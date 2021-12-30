Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday

1/2

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Monday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, and the two are expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border. At least part of the call is also expected to address Ukraine's potential admission to NATO. Advertisement

Putin, who requested the call, has said that Ukraine's entrance into the defense alliance would amount to a security threat to Russia.

The call on Thursday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, the White House said.

In the leaders' first phone call on Dec. 7, Biden told Putin that Russia would face stiff economic punishment if it moved militarily against Ukraine.

For weeks, Russia has amassed thousands of troops along its shared border with Ukraine, setting off concern that Moscow is planning an invasion.

Beyond talks about the Ukraine border buildup, Biden is expected to take advantage of the call to preview planned bilateral talks between Washington and Moscow that are scheduled for Jan. 10.

RELATED Biden to have call with Putin over military buildup in Ukraine

Biden is also expected to raise the NATO-Russia and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meetings that are scheduled for Jan. 12-13.

Advertisement

A senior administration official said the president intends to "reinforce NATO's force posture" in eastern Europe if Russia attacked Ukraine.

"We are at a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now, and it will take a high level of engagement to address this and try to find a path of de-escalation," the official said, according to CNN.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the call is a continuation of Putin's past decisions with Biden.

"The goal is to continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda of their recent video call," Peskov said, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "Besides, they will discuss a number of pressing issues related to the talks that will be held [in] January."