Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday

Putin, who requested the call, has said that Ukraine's entrance into the defense alliance would amount to a security threat to Russia.
The call on Thursday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, the White House said.
For weeks, Russia has amassed thousands of troops along its shared border with Ukraine, setting off concern that Moscow is planning an invasion.
Beyond talks about the Ukraine border buildup, Biden is expected to take advantage of the call to preview planned bilateral talks between Washington and Moscow that are scheduled for Jan. 10.
Biden is also expected to raise the NATO-Russia and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meetings that are scheduled for Jan. 12-13.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the U.S.-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. File Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA-EFE
A senior administration official said the president intends to "reinforce NATO's force posture" in eastern Europe if Russia attacked Ukraine.
"We are at a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now, and it will take a high level of engagement to address this and try to find a path of de-escalation," the official said, according to CNN.
"The goal is to continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda of their recent video call," Peskov said, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "Besides, they will discuss a number of pressing issues related to the talks that will be held [in] January."