Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 8:15 AM

JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses

By UPI Staff
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
U.S. carriers including United, Delta and American have canceled more than 4,000 flights over the past week. Some were weather-related and the rest were due to insufficient staffing due to COVID-19 sickness. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is removing about 1,300 flights from its schedule between Thursday and the middle of January, in anticipation of crew members becoming sick with the Omicron COVID-19 variant -- which has already led to thousands of cancellations by various carriers worldwide over the past week.

JetBlue, which has already cut hundreds of flights in recent days due to the surge in Omicron infections, said it's cutting the future flights now to avoid last-minute cancellations that can cause severe difficulty for travelers and airports.

Advertisement

The lost flights will affect about 10% of JetBlue's schedule, the carrier said.

U.S. carriers including United, Delta and American have canceled more than 4,000 flights over the past week. Some were weather-related and the rest were due to insufficient staffing due to COVID-19 sickness.

RELATED Thousands of flights canceled, delayed as COVID-19 hits record levels

"This past week has been one of our most difficult operating periods during the pandemic," three JetBlue department leaders wrote in a note to staff, according to CNBC.

"The exponential growth in Omicron cases over just a couple of days is at a level that no one could reasonably prepare for."

JetBlue canceled nearly 200 U.S. flights on Thursday while other carriers canceled hundreds more.

Advertisement
RELATED Nearly 3,000 more flights canceled due to Omicron surge, winter weather

At the urging of airlines to shorten guidance for COVID-19 isolation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that asymptomatic cases could isolate for only five days as opposed to 10.

JetBlue said it's hopeful that the new requirements will help bring sick staff back faster, but added that cases are peaking in the Northeast where most crew members are based.

RELATED Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Latest Headlines

Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
As Old Man Winter continues lobbing heavy snowballs at Seattle and Portland, Ore., a frigid blast of cold air is set to rush into the Pacific Northwest this week, making for the region's coldest New Year's Eve in years.
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% in preventing severe COVID-19 illness
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% in preventing severe COVID-19 illness
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that a real-world study in South Africa showed that a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The suspect in a deadly Denver-area shooting rampage this week previously wrote violent books that eerily described the attacks and some of the victims in his works of fiction turned out to be real-life victims.
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Total eclipse, meteor showers, 'black moon' among events to watch in the sky in 2022
Intriguing planetary alignments and captivating lunar eclipses are just a few of the astronomical events on the docket for 2022, and many of these celestial happenings will be visible from the U.S.
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to block a federal mandate requiring National Guard members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New law to revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Commanders will no longer be involved in military sexual harassment or sexual assault investigations under a new federal law named for a murdered Fort Hood soldier that goes into effect Saturday.
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
An enormous winter storm will mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 by producing accumulating and travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states from the southwestern United States to the Midwest.
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday issued an order pushing the start date for Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial for the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., until Feb. 21.
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
3,000 Navy reservists miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 members of the Navy Reserve missed this week's deadline to be vaccinated against the COVID-19, the military branch announced Wednesday.
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Four Smithsonian museums will close Wednesday through Monday due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement