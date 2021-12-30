Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 4:18 PM

CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid COVID-19 increase

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid COVID-19 increase
The cruise ship Grand Princess sails under the Golden Gate Bridge entering San Francisco Bay on March 9, 2020. The CDC urged travelers to avoid sailing on cruise ships amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that people avoid travel by cruise ship amid increasing cases of COVID-19.

The CDC increased its health notice level for cruise ships to "Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19," its highest category. The bulletin released Thursday said vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers should steer clear of cruise ships, several of which have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.

Advertisement

"The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose," the CDC said.

The U.S. government shut down cruise ship travel at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. Cruise ship travel resumed in June 2021 as COVID-19 cases declined with the arrival of the vaccine.

RELATED VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high

But cases have been on the rise in the United States -- and worldwide -- since then, with 486,428 new cases reported Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. There were 1,500 new deaths reported Wednesday, less than half of the peak reported in January, according to the CDC.

Advertisement

Globally, there were 1.35 million new cases reported Wednesday, the World Health Organization said. Single-day case numbers had never reached more than 1 million prior to Wednesday.

Multiple cruise lines have reported outbreaks in recent weeks, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line. Last week, several cruise ships were turned away from foreign ports after reporting such outbreaks.

RELATED Reports: FDA expected to recommend COVID-19 booster for adolescents next week

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who serves on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, called on the CDC to halt cruise ship travel again amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Our warnings have proved sadly prescient & continuously compelling. Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause -- docking their ships. Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection," he tweeted Tuesday.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says

Latest Headlines

Bezos' Blue Origin teams up with U.S. military 'rocket cargo' program
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Bezos' Blue Origin teams up with U.S. military 'rocket cargo' program
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has teamed up with the U.S. military to explore the possibility of using rockets to transport cargo and people, U.S. Transportation Command announced Monday.
VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs reported 28,060 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.
Reports: FDA expected to recommend COVID-19 booster for adolescents next week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: FDA expected to recommend COVID-19 booster for adolescents next week
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12-to-15-year-olds next week, unnamed sources familiar with the decision said Thursday.
Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The city of Richmond in Virginia has agreed to transfer ownership of all removed Confederate statues and memorials to the Black History Museum and the Cultural Center of Virginia.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC's New Year's Eve celebration will go on
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC's New Year's Eve celebration will go on
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration is moving ahead without additional alterations and incoming Mayor Eric Adams will be sworn in at the event.
Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla issued recalls for nearly half a million Model S and Model 3 cars due to trunk and camera defects.
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy was forced to shoot a Malayan tiger at a zoo in southwest Florida late Wednesday after it grabbed ahold of a man's arm and wouldn't let go.
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The north part of South Carolina was shaken by another earthquake on Thursday, the sixth this week alone.
Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, and the two are expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border.
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
As Old Man Winter continues lobbing heavy snowballs at Seattle and Portland, Ore., a frigid blast of cold air is set to rush into the Pacific Northwest this week, making for the region's coldest New Year's Eve in years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement