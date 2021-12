Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore on November 10. A new Commerce Department report on Wednesday said the U.S. trade deficit increased to more than $97 billion in November. Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit ballooned in November 17.5% to a record high, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday. The international trade deficit reached $97.8 billion last month, an increase of $14.6 billion from the $83.2 billion trade deficit in October. Advertisement

In September, the U.S. trade deficit reached a then-record $97 billion before falling to $83.2 billion in November.

The United States exported $56.7 billion in industrial supplies in November and $44.1 billion in capital goods. The country imported $66.9 billion in consumer goods, $65.4 billion in capital goods and another $63.2 in industrial supplies.

The United States exported a total of $154.7 billion in goods in November, $3.3 billion less than October. Imports rose $11.3 billion to $252.4 billion.

The Commerce Department said that wholesale inventories increased 1.2% in November while retail inventories jumped 2%. Retail inventories, excluding autos, were also up by 1.3%.