Dec. 29, 2021 / 10:04 AM

N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993

By UPI Staff

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Larry Demery, the man who was convicted of killing basketball legend Michael Jordan's father in 1996, has been turned down for parole after it was granted last year.

Demery was set to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, but the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission changed its decision on Tuesday, but did not say why.

Demery and associate Daniel Green were convicted in the killing of James Jordan in North Carolina in 1996. Both are serving life sentences.

Jordan disappeared in 1993 and his body was found 11 days later. Police didn't identify him until his car was later found abandoned and vandalized.

Authorities said it appeared that Jordan had pulled off the highway and was killed as he slept.

Demery testified against Green and said he was the one who shot Jordan. Green said it was Demery who pulled the trigger asked for help hiding the body.

Demery's case will be reviewed for parole in late 2023.

