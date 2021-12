The labor report said people who worked in transportation and material-moving jobs experienced the highest number of workplace deaths in 2020, as did those in construction and extraction. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A recent release of government statistics shows that almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020, a rate equivalent to one worker dying every 111 minutes. According to the assessment by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4,764 workers died nationwide last year, which amounts to an average of 13 workplace deaths per day. Advertisement

The figure is the lowest since 2013, but the report does not include deaths related to COVID-19.

The bureau said the 2020 deaths ranged from transportation accidents to construction mishaps.

Data showed that transportation accidents killed 1,778 workers last year, which accounted for about 37% of all work-related deaths.

People who worked in transportation and material-moving jobs, such as truck drivers, experienced the highest number of workplace deaths, as did those in construction and extraction.

According to the bureau, Hispanic and Latino workers killed on the job has only continued to grow, from 20.4% in 2019 to 22.5% last year.

Black workers saw a 14.7% decrease in occupational deaths, from 634 in 2019 to 541 in 2020.

The study also noted that occupational suicides decreased by 15.6% last year.