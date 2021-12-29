Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 12:21 PM

Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Denver police have identified the accused gunman who they say was involved in a shooting spree that killed five people this week and led authorities on a chase, which ended with his death.

Officials said the shooter was Lyndon James McLeod, and that he had some sort of a relationship with the victims of the attacks late Monday.

Advertisement

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said McLeod was known to law enforcement since last year, but authorities never had enough evidence to file charges against him.

Police said McLeod was the subject of two different investigations, but did not give details of either case. Authorities said he knew the individuals, homes and facilities that he he visited on Monday.

RELATED Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting

"The offender was targeting the specific people in this case. The victims were known to the offender," said Commander Matt Clark of the Denver Police major crimes division, according to KUSA-TV.

Authorities identified two victims who died at a Denver tattoo parlor as Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado. A third person who was shot there, James Maldonado, is still in the hospital in serious condition.

Advertisement

A man who was killed at a tattoo parlor in the suburb of Lakewood was identified as Danny Scofield, and a Hyatt hotel worker who later at a hospital was identified as Sarah Steck.

RELATED Baltimore police officer taken off life support one week after shooting

The name of a fifth person who was shot dead at a Denver home was not released.

Official said that a Lakewood police officer shot and killed McLeod during an exchange of gunfire that ended the rampage.

"A terrible, heartbreaking and senseless act of gun violence stole the lives of several members of our community last night and injured others," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, according to USA Today. "I'm praying for those lives lost, the victims and their families."

RELATED Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting

Latest Headlines

Report: U.S. trade deficit reaches record $97.8B in November
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Report: U.S. trade deficit reaches record $97.8B in November
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit ballooned in November 17.5% to a record high, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday.
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Amazon says it's fixed a fault with its Alexa digital assistant after it instructed a child to take a penny to a live electrical outlet.
Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A recent release of government statistics shows that almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020, a rate equivalent to one worker dying every 111 minutes.
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Larry Demery, the man who was convicted of killing basketball legend Michael Jordan's father in 1996, has been turned down for parole after it was granted last year.
California prepares to increase minimum wage to $15 for 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California prepares to increase minimum wage to $15 for 2022
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The minimum wage for many California workers will rise to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, more than twice the federal minimum.
Prince Andrew's lawyer seeks to halt accuser's sex assault case over jurisdiction issue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prince Andrew's lawyer seeks to halt accuser's sex assault case over jurisdiction issue
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew's lawyers are seeking to halt a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States because, they say, the accuser lives in Australia and out of U.S. jurisdiction.
Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Despite early hopes that 2021 would see the end of the COVID-19 era, the year turned out to be a virtual repeat of 2020 -- at least insofar as the coronavirus' continued presence worldwide and its significant impact.
Jan. 6 committee defers requests for some Trump records at Biden's request
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee defers requests for some Trump records at Biden's request
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol deferred requests for some Trump-era documents following an objection from President Joe Biden's White House.
Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid dies at 82
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid dies at 82
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid died at the age of 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement Tuesday.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to extend their hours, citing concerns that participants and jurors may contract COVID-19 amid increasing case totals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection
Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement