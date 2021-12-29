Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Denver police have identified the accused gunman who they say was involved in a shooting spree that killed five people this week and led authorities on a chase, which ended with his death.

Officials said the shooter was Lyndon James McLeod, and that he had some sort of a relationship with the victims of the attacks late Monday.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said McLeod was known to law enforcement since last year, but authorities never had enough evidence to file charges against him.

Police said McLeod was the subject of two different investigations, but did not give details of either case. Authorities said he knew the individuals, homes and facilities that he he visited on Monday.

"The offender was targeting the specific people in this case. The victims were known to the offender," said Commander Matt Clark of the Denver Police major crimes division, according to KUSA-TV.

Authorities identified two victims who died at a Denver tattoo parlor as Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado. A third person who was shot there, James Maldonado, is still in the hospital in serious condition.

A man who was killed at a tattoo parlor in the suburb of Lakewood was identified as Danny Scofield, and a Hyatt hotel worker who later at a hospital was identified as Sarah Steck.

The name of a fifth person who was shot dead at a Denver home was not released.

Official said that a Lakewood police officer shot and killed McLeod during an exchange of gunfire that ended the rampage.

"A terrible, heartbreaking and senseless act of gun violence stole the lives of several members of our community last night and injured others," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, according to USA Today. "I'm praying for those lives lost, the victims and their families."