Dec. 29, 2021 / 3:48 PM

Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel

By Danielle Haynes
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress' upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on January 6. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A group of former White House and Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject former President Donald Trump's efforts to block his records from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The group of six lawyers filed an amicus brief with the high court rejecting Trump's claims of executive privilege in keeping the documents out of the lawmakers' hands.

"Amici are former Department of Justice and White House lawyers who are familiar with Congress' broad oversight authority, as well as the process of negotiation and accommodation that the executive branch generally engages in to determine how Congress' oversight authority can be respected in a manner that is consistent with executive branch interests," the brief read.

"As former DOJ and White House lawyers, amici respect those executive branch interests, but they also understand that in some cases those interests are outweighed by Congress' need for information."

The lawyers said it supported lawmakers' efforts to investigate the Capitol riots and determine how to "prevent unsuccessful candidates from attempting to undermine our democracy in the future."

Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his White House records to the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack. He claims the records should be protected under executive privilege, but the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on Dec. 9 that Trump has given "no legal reason" to cast aside President Joe Biden's assessment that the records should no be protected.

The 700 pages of documents include phone call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and handwritten notes which the House panel has said are necessary to properly carry out the investigation and determine what Trump knew before, during and after the attack.

The amici in Wednesday's filing included former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, former acting Attorney General Stuart Gerson, former acting Attorney General Peter Keisler, former Assistant to the Solicitor General Carter Phillips, former Federal Election Commission Commissioner Trevor Potter and former general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget Alan Charles Raul.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

