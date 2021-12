1/2

Four Smithsonian museums, including the National Museum of African Art, will close Wednesday through Monday due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian closed four of its museums through the start of the new year Wednesday due to staff shortages related to COVID-19. The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art will be closed from Wednesday until Monday as the Smithsonian works to "reallocate staff" to keep its other museums open through the remainder of the week. Advertisement

"Like many other organizations, the Smithsonian has been managing the direct and indirect outcomes of the latest surge in COVID infections caused by the Omicron variant," the Smithsonian said. "Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive COVID cases and associated qurantine periods among our essential and operational staff."

The shortages were related to security and facilities departments and the closures allow the Smithsonian to move guards and other essential staff to better-attended museums, The Washington Post reported.

The Smithsonian's museums were closed beginning near the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and reopened on a rolling basis following a second shutdown in November 2020.