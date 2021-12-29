Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 5:43 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five of six counts in sex-trafficking trial

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five of six counts in sex-trafficking trial
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges related to a sex trafficking scheme in which she was accused of grooming young girls to be abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday on sex-trafficking charges that accused her of grooming young girls for sexual abuse.

The jury found Maxwell, 60, guilty on five of six counts relating to the sex trafficking scheme in which she is accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking of minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related conspiracy counts.

She faces up to 65 years in prison.

RELATED Prince Andrew's lawyer seeks to halt accuser's sex assault case over jurisdiction issue

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable -- facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done."

Williams also commended the "bravery" of the women who testified against Maxwell.

"Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result possible," he said.

RELATED Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program

Jurors deliberated over the case for six days, as Judge Alison Nathan asked them on Tuesday to extend their hours and potentially work through the New Year's holiday weekend fearing jurors or trial participants could become ill with COVID-19 as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the nation.

Advertisement

During the trial, prosecutors called Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" who "manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse." Annie Farmer and three other women identified as Carolyn, Kate and Jane testified that Maxwell brought them to Epstein's mansion to perform sexualized massages for him after meeting them as teenagers.

Prosecutors said Maxwell was motivated by money to participate in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme and showed the court bank records indicating Epstein had paid Maxwell about $30.7 million between 1999 and 2007.

RELATED New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death

Maxwell's attorneys argued that the case was an attempt to pin Epstein's crimes on their client after Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial.

They also sought to discredit the testimony of Maxwell's accusers, saying they had pervasive "lapses in memory" and provided information with logical inconsistencies.

Latest Headlines

Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise to new records; tech stocks drag Nasdaq down
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise to new records; tech stocks drag Nasdaq down
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its sixth consecutive day of gains Wednesday, rising to a record high, while the S&P 500 eked out a record close of its own amid a "Santa Claus Rally" on Wall Street.
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A group of former White House and Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject former President Donald Trump's efforts to block his records.
Report: U.S. trade deficit reaches record $97.8B in November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: U.S. trade deficit reaches record $97.8B in November
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit ballooned in November 17.5% to a record high, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday.
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon fixes issue after Alexa tells child to take penny to electrical outlet
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Amazon says it's fixed a fault with its Alexa digital assistant after it instructed a child to take a penny to a live electrical outlet.
Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A recent release of government statistics shows that almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020, a rate equivalent to one worker dying every 111 minutes.
Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Denver police have identified the accused gunman who they say was involved in a shooting spree that killed five people this week and led authorities on a chase, which ended with his death.
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Larry Demery, the man who was convicted of killing basketball legend Michael Jordan's father in 1996, has been turned down for parole after it was granted last year.
California prepares to increase minimum wage to $15 for 2022
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California prepares to increase minimum wage to $15 for 2022
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The minimum wage for many California workers will rise to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, more than twice the federal minimum.
Prince Andrew's lawyer seeks to halt accuser's sex assault case over jurisdiction issue
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Prince Andrew's lawyer seeks to halt accuser's sex assault case over jurisdiction issue
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew's lawyers are seeking to halt a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States because, they say, the accuser lives in Australia and out of U.S. jurisdiction.
Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Despite early hopes that 2021 would see the end of the COVID-19 era, the year turned out to be a virtual repeat of 2020 -- at least insofar as the coronavirus' continued presence worldwide and its significant impact.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
Northvolt produces first lithium-ion battery in Sweden
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5
Police name suspect in 'senseless' Denver shooting spree that killed 5
Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting
Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement