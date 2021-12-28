Trending
Dec. 28, 2021 / 11:31 AM

Small plane crashes into neighborhood near San Diego, killing all on board

By Zarrin Ahmed

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed onto a residential street near San Diego on Monday night and authorities said there were no survivors.

The aircraft went down near El Cajon, which is located about 10 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The plane caught fire when it crashed and firefighters were able to put it out a short time later.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or why it crashed, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The aircraft was headed toward Gillespie Field in El Cajon when it crashed about 2 miles west of the airport. Where the plane came from also wasn't initially known.

The crash knocked down several power lines and damaged one home in the area. No one on the ground was hurt, officials said.

The crash knocked out power to a couple thousand customers in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

