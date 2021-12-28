Trending
Dec. 28, 2021 / 1:55 PM

Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post

By UPI Staff
Former President Donald Trump fell nearly 200 spots on Forbes' list of billionaires. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook's most-shared post of 2021 was about former President Donald Trump dropping nearly 300 spots in Forbes' billionaire ranking.

Conservative pastor Franklin Graham's take on the new numbers was the most popular news-related U.S. Facebook link post in 2021.

The post received more than 967,000 reactions, 183,000 comments and 186,00 shares.

Trump came in at No. 1,299 on the "World's Billionaires 2021" list which was released on April 6. He formerly held the 1,001 spot in 2020.

Graham said Trump would've likely made more money if he chose to stay out of office.

"This report says President Trump dropped about $1 billion in wealth during those four years while he served," Graham wrote. "Donald Trump became president not to make money or put his hand in the til, but to do his best to preserve the great things about this nation for future generations."

"He put America first, not his own interests. I've never seen anyone work harder," he said.

An April Forbes estimate shows that if Trump sold all his assets in January 2017, paid full capital gains taxes on the sales and put the money in a conflict-free fund, his net worth would've increased by $1.6 billion.

Trump's estimated net worth is $2.5 billion, leaving him about $400 million short of Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Trump made the list for 25 straight years before falling off in 2021.

