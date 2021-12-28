Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 8:56 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns

By Daniel Uria
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns
Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to extend their hours, citing concerns that participants and jurors may contract COVID-19 amid increasing case totals. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The judge in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell asked the jury on Tuesday to extend its daily deliberations sessions, citing concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Judge Alison Nathan asked the jurors to plan to stay until at least 6 p.m. moving forward, saying she was concerned jurors and other trial participants may contract COVID-19 and be forced to quarantine.

Advertisement

"We are very simply at a different place regarding the pandemic than we were only one week ago and we now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and/or trial participants may need to quarantine, thus disrupting trial (and) putting at risk our ability to complete this trial," she said.

Jurors sent a note to Nathan around 5 p.m. Tuesday saying they were prepared to stop deliberations for the day.

RELATED Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program

"Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress," the note said.

The jurors have deliberated for about 32 hours throughout five days and plan to resume Wednesday morning.

Nathan told attorneys outside of the jury's presence that she will tell jurors to prepare to deliberate over the New Year's holiday weekend if a verdict is not reached by Wednesday.

Advertisement
RELATED Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

"Put simply, I conclude that proceeding this way is the best chance to both give the jury as much time as they need to avoid a mistrial as a result of the Omicron variant," the judge said.

Maxwell 60, has been jailed in a federal facility in New York City since she was arrested in July 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to the sex trafficking scheme in which she is accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During the trial, prosecutors called Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" who "manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse," while her defense sought to discredit the accusers' stories and said the trial was an attempt to pin the crimes of Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial, on Maxwell.

RELATED NCAA player charged with fraud over COVID-19 unemployment benefits

On Monday, jurors requested different colored Post-Its, highlighters and a whiteboard, the definition of "enticement" and transcripts of testimony from the ex-boyfriend of one of Maxwell's accusers, identified as Jane.

Latest Headlines

Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The accused driver connected to a Texas shooting that left three teenagers dead surrendered to police Tuesday, authorities said.
CDC lowers estimate of COVID-19 Omicron infections to 59.6% of total cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC lowers estimate of COVID-19 Omicron infections to 59.6% of total cases
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The CDC on Tuesday altered its estimate of the percentage of new COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant down to 58.6% of infections as of Dec. 25.
U.S. extends acceptance of expired passports to March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. extends acceptance of expired passports to March
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- American citizens will be allowed to return to the United States on expired passports through the end of March, extending a COVID-19 relief measure originally set to end this month.
Westchester, N.Y., district attorney says no criminal charges for Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Westchester, N.Y., district attorney says no criminal charges for Andrew Cuomo
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Westchester County district attorney on Tuesday said it will not pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for two instances of alleged sexual harassment.
California synagogue shooter sentenced to life on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California synagogue shooter sentenced to life on federal hate crimes charges
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a gunman who opened fire at a California synagogue, killing one, to life in prison plus 30 years on hate crimes charges.
Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has revoked travel restrictions imposed last month on eight southern African countries in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95 points to extend a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 dropped from a record high in a mixed day of trading Tuesday.
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, another round of feisty severe weather could be delivered in the final days of 2021.
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
An active weather pattern that got underway prior to Christmas is in no hurry to close up shop in the Northeast, as AccuWeather forecasters expect a few more doses of the rain and wintry mix to sweep through the region.
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a $49 million contract to design and develop a new F-35 stealth jet variant for an unnamed ally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement