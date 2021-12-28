Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 11:19 AM

U.S. home prices up slightly over September, 19% higher than a year ago

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. home prices up slightly over September, 19% higher than a year ago
Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami saw the highest year-to-year gains in the 20-city index. Chicago and Minneapolis saw the smallest increases. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Home prices nationwide in October were up slightly from September, but up more than 19% over the prior 12 months, an industry report said Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index said prices, compared to October 2020, were up 19.1%. For the 20-city index, the year-to-year increase was 18.4%. For the 10-city composite, prices were 17.1% higher.

Advertisement

During the previous month, September, prices in the national index were up 19.7% and the 20-city index was up 19.1%.

The report said prices in October increased by 0.8% over September's growth.

Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said October's figures indicate a slowing down in the housing market, but noted that the increase is still substantial.

"In October 2021, U.S. home prices moved substantially higher, but at a decelerating rate," Lazzara said in a statement.

"October's 19.1% gain in the National Composite is the fourth-highest reading in the 34 years covered by our data."

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami saw the highest year-to-year gains in the 20-city index. Prices in Phoenix were up 32.3%, Tampa's were up 28.1% and Miami's 25.7%.

"We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic," Lazzara added.

Advertisement

Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases (11.5%).

Read More

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to veterans Iowa State announces plans to 3D print an entire neighborhood Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers

Latest Headlines

Small plane crashes into neighborhood near San Diego, killing all on board
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Small plane crashes into neighborhood near San Diego, killing all on board
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed onto a residential street near San Diego on Monday night and authorities said there were no survivors.
Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million, third-highest of 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million, third-highest of 2021
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to $441 million -- the third highest in the year -- after no winner was announced after its last drawing.
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Four people died in a deadly shooting spree in the Denver area before the suspect died from a gunshot late Monday, police said.
Anti-abortion forces scored major victories in 2021, pushing Roe vs. Wade to brink of extinction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Anti-abortion forces scored major victories in 2021, pushing Roe vs. Wade to brink of extinction
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The year 2021 was perhaps the most significant one for U.S. abortion rights in almost five decades and one in which anti-abortion forces scored important legal victories that could yield significant changes.
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Garland, Texas arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of carrying out a shooting at a convenience store that left three other teens dead.
LAPD releases footage from police shooting of 14-year-old bystander
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
LAPD releases footage from police shooting of 14-year-old bystander
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage Monday showing the events surrounding the police-involved shooting that left a 14-year-old bystander dead.
CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday said that those testing positive for COVID-19 can isolate for five days followed by five days of wearing a mask around others, down from its previous recommendation of 10 days of isolation.
S&P 500 hits record as markets enter 'Santa Claus Rally'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
S&P 500 hits record as markets enter 'Santa Claus Rally'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 rose 1.38% to its second consecutive record high Monday as markets entered a year-end "Santa Claus Rally."
Biden signs $770B defense bill to overhaul sex assault crimes prosecution
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden signs $770B defense bill to overhaul sex assault crimes prosecution
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed Monday a nearly $770 billion defense bill into law, which includes an overhaul on sex assault crimes prosecution.
Nearly 3,000 more flights canceled due to Omicron surge, winter weather
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 more flights canceled due to Omicron surge, winter weather
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3,000 airline flights were canceled and 11,000 more delayed Monday as the world's airlines continued to grapple with the surging Omicron variant and adverse winter weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement