U.S. home prices up slightly over September, 19% higher than a year ago

Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami saw the highest year-to-year gains in the 20-city index. Chicago and Minneapolis saw the smallest increases. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Home prices nationwide in October were up slightly from September, but up more than 19% over the prior 12 months, an industry report said Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index said prices, compared to October 2020, were up 19.1%. For the 20-city index, the year-to-year increase was 18.4%. For the 10-city composite, prices were 17.1% higher. Advertisement

During the previous month, September, prices in the national index were up 19.7% and the 20-city index was up 19.1%.

The report said prices in October increased by 0.8% over September's growth.

Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said October's figures indicate a slowing down in the housing market, but noted that the increase is still substantial.

"In October 2021, U.S. home prices moved substantially higher, but at a decelerating rate," Lazzara said in a statement.

"October's 19.1% gain in the National Composite is the fourth-highest reading in the 34 years covered by our data."

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami saw the highest year-to-year gains in the 20-city index. Prices in Phoenix were up 32.3%, Tampa's were up 28.1% and Miami's 25.7%.

"We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic," Lazzara added.

Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases (11.5%).