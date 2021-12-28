Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South African researchers said Tuesday a new study has found that people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have developed enhanced immunity to the more severe Delta variant.
The Africa Health Research Institute in Durban said its small study involved 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The study found that for those affected with the Omicron variant, their immunity against Delta improved 4.4-fold. The researchers said that protection was enhanced with those who were vaccinated.