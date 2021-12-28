Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 2:04 PM

Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection

By Clyde Hughes
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. South African researchers said a new study suggests that the Omicron variant may block infections from the delta variant. File Photo by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South African researchers said Tuesday a new study has found that people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have developed enhanced immunity to the more severe Delta variant.

The Africa Health Research Institute in Durban said its small study involved 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The study found that for those affected with the Omicron variant, their immunity against Delta improved 4.4-fold. The researchers said that protection was enhanced with those who were vaccinated.

"These results are consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant since it can elicit immunity, which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely," the researchers said in the study. "In contrast, Omicron escapes neutralizing immunity elicited by Delta and therefore may re-infect Delta infected individuals."

The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, showed a 14-fold increase in the ability of Omicron antibodies to block reinfection.

The Omicron variant's ability to possibly slow Delta, can have a profound effect on how researchers handle both. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron currently represented 58% of COVID-19 cases in the United States while Delta, once the dominant variant in the country, represented 41% last week.

Latest Headlines

Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook's most-shared post of 2021 was about former President Donald Trump dropping nearly 300 spots in Forbes' billionaire ranking.
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Four people died in a deadly shooting spree in the Denver area before the suspect died from a gunshot late Monday, police said.
NYC will increase in-school COVID-19 testing starting Jan. 3
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- New York City will expand its in-school COVID-19 testing program on Jan. 3, doubling PCR testing in all schools each week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a woman accused in the death of her 5-year-old son some 30 years ago.
California sues Walmart, alleging illegal disposal of hazardous waste
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- California has filed a statewide lawsuit against Walmart over hazardous waste dumping claims.
Small plane crashes into neighborhood near San Diego, killing all on board
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed onto a residential street near San Diego on Monday night and authorities said there were no survivors.
U.S. home prices up slightly over September, 19% higher than a year ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Home prices nationwide in October were up slightly from September, but up more than 19% over the prior 12 months, an industry report said Tuesday.
Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million, third-highest of 2021
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to $441 million -- the third highest in the year -- after no winner was announced after its last drawing.
Anti-abortion forces scored major victories in 2021, pushing Roe vs. Wade to brink of extinction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The year 2021 was perhaps the most significant one for U.S. abortion rights in almost five decades and one in which anti-abortion forces scored important legal victories that could yield significant changes.
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Garland, Texas arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of carrying out a shooting at a convenience store that left three other teens dead.
