U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 1:06 PM

New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death

By Clyde Hughes
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Michelle Lodzinski, who was serving a 30-year sentence in the death of her 5-year-old son in 1991. File Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a woman accused in the death of her 5-year-old son some 30 years ago.

Michelle Lodzinski, 54, had been serving a 30-year sentence without an opportunity for parole when she was convicted in a cold case trial in 2016 for the 1991 death of Timothy Wiltsey.

The Supreme Court, which initially deadlocked on an appeal 3-3, took a second look at the case with a new judge joining the mix and voting with the judges who sided with Lodzinski.

"The court finds that a rational jury considering the evidence in the light most favorable to the state could conclude that Lodzinski did not take Timothy to the carnival and that she had some involvement in his disappearance, death and burial," the majority said in its ruling, according to Central Jersey.com.

"But only the purposeful or knowing causing of death constitutes murder, and the prosecution offered no direct or inferential evidence that Lodzinski purposely or knowingly caused Timothy's death."

The young boy went missing from a Memorial Day weekend carnival he and Lodzinski had been together at. His remains were found five months later in a marshy area in Middlesex County close to where Lodzinski used to work.

A county cold case unit arrested Lodzinski after taking a second look at the case in 2014. They examined her changing stories about losing the boy at the carnival and others failed to confirm if the boy was ever at the event.

By that time, Lodzinksi had moved to Florida raising two teenage sons. She had always maintained her innocence in the case. Lodzinski's younger brother, Michael Lodzinski, disagreed with the court's decision.

"We all know the jury got it right," he said, according to NJ.com. "What happened today was just a result of some legal maneuvers and employment of a rarely used rule to ensure a certain outcome, it is by no means a declaration of her innocence."

It was not known when Lodzinski would be released.

