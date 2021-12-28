Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting

Richard Acosta Jr. was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the Sunday night shooting at a Garland, Texas, gas station shooting. Photo courtesy of the Garland Police Department

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The accused driver connected to a Texas shooting that left three teenagers dead surrendered to police Tuesday, authorities said. The Garland Police Department arrested Richard Acosta Jr., 33, on suspicion of capital murder for the Sunday night shooting. He was being held on $1 million bond. Advertisement

Officials said Acosta was seen on surveillance footage arriving at the scene of the shooting -- a gas station -- and later leaving with the shooter. Acosta allegedly drove the shooter to the store in a white, four-door Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The GPD announced Tuesday that a 14-year-old male officers arrested Tuesday in connection was released Wednesday. Authorities initially believed the teen was the shirtless gunman seen in surveillance footage at the convenience store.

"Detectives learned that the 14-year-old male who was taken into custody yesterday has intimate knowledge of the shooting and he is cooperating with the investigation," police said in a statement.

"Based on new information in the investigation, the 14-year-old is not being charged at this time and has been released to his family."

Police identified the three slain teens as Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 17; and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook who worked at the store was injured.

Advertisement

Garland police Chief Jeff Bryan said two of the victims arrived at the store together and the third was inside the store buying food. Police believe the shooting may have been in retaliation to a "previous disturbance."