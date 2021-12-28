Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 8:48 PM

Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting

By Danielle Haynes
Texas police arrest accused driver in gas station shooting
Richard Acosta Jr. was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the Sunday night shooting at a Garland, Texas, gas station shooting. Photo courtesy of the Garland Police Department

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The accused driver connected to a Texas shooting that left three teenagers dead surrendered to police Tuesday, authorities said.

The Garland Police Department arrested Richard Acosta Jr., 33, on suspicion of capital murder for the Sunday night shooting. He was being held on $1 million bond.

Advertisement

Officials said Acosta was seen on surveillance footage arriving at the scene of the shooting -- a gas station -- and later leaving with the shooter. Acosta allegedly drove the shooter to the store in a white, four-door Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The GPD announced Tuesday that a 14-year-old male officers arrested Tuesday in connection was released Wednesday. Authorities initially believed the teen was the shirtless gunman seen in surveillance footage at the convenience store.

"Detectives learned that the 14-year-old male who was taken into custody yesterday has intimate knowledge of the shooting and he is cooperating with the investigation," police said in a statement.

"Based on new information in the investigation, the 14-year-old is not being charged at this time and has been released to his family."

Police identified the three slain teens as Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 17; and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook who worked at the store was injured.

Advertisement

Garland police Chief Jeff Bryan said two of the victims arrived at the store together and the third was inside the store buying food. Police believe the shooting may have been in retaliation to a "previous disturbance."

Read More

5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area LAPD releases footage from police shooting of 14-year-old bystander Baltimore police officer taken off life support one week after shooting

Latest Headlines

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Judge asks jurors to extend hours over COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to extend their hours, citing concerns that participants and jurors may contract COVID-19 amid increasing case totals.
CDC lowers estimate of COVID-19 Omicron infections to 59.6% of total cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC lowers estimate of COVID-19 Omicron infections to 59.6% of total cases
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The CDC on Tuesday altered its estimate of the percentage of new COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant down to 58.6% of infections as of Dec. 25.
U.S. extends acceptance of expired passports to March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. extends acceptance of expired passports to March
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- American citizens will be allowed to return to the United States on expired passports through the end of March, extending a COVID-19 relief measure originally set to end this month.
Westchester, N.Y., district attorney says no criminal charges for Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Westchester, N.Y., district attorney says no criminal charges for Andrew Cuomo
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Westchester County district attorney on Tuesday said it will not pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for two instances of alleged sexual harassment.
California synagogue shooter sentenced to life on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California synagogue shooter sentenced to life on federal hate crimes charges
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a gunman who opened fire at a California synagogue, killing one, to life in prison plus 30 years on hate crimes charges.
Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has revoked travel restrictions imposed last month on eight southern African countries in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95 points to extend a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 dropped from a record high in a mixed day of trading Tuesday.
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, another round of feisty severe weather could be delivered in the final days of 2021.
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
An active weather pattern that got underway prior to Christmas is in no hurry to close up shop in the Northeast, as AccuWeather forecasters expect a few more doses of the rain and wintry mix to sweep through the region.
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a $49 million contract to design and develop a new F-35 stealth jet variant for an unnamed ally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
USS Harry S. Truman to stay in Mediterranean to reassure European allies
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement