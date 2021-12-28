Trending
Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news

By Daniel Uria
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95 points to extend a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 dropped from a record high in a mixed day of trading Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed Tuesday mixed as investors worked to process news surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95.83 points, or 0.26%, to post a five-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.1% to fall from a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.56%.

The mixed results came as the world recorded a record with 1.44 million new COVID-19 infections Monday amid the spread of Omicron, according to Bloomberg tracking.

However, studies have shown Omicron infections may be less severe than other variants. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday also cut its recommended period of isolation for asymptomatic people who have tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

"Perversely, bad news around Omicron might be good news for the markets because it gives the Fed the impetus to continue with these very loose monetary policies," Opimas LLC chief executive officer Octavio Marenzi told Yahoo Finance. "Too much good news for the real economy might actually be quite bad for the markets."

COVID-19 vaccine makers took a hit amid the news Tuesday, with Moderna falling 2.2% and Pfizer dropping 2.01%.

Shares of Nvidia dropped 2.01% and AMD stock fell 0.78% after both chipmakers helped to lead gains on Monday.

Tuesday, however, also saw a positive reversal in travel stocks, with American Airlines rising 2.04%, Delta Air Lines gaining 1.62% and United Airlines increasing 1.55% after all three major airlines posted stock losses Monday amid mass cancellations due to Omicron infections.

Overall, the S&P 500 is up more than 27% for the year, while the Nasdaq has gained 23% and the Dow has risen more than 19%.

Markets have entered the so-called "Santa Claus Rally" period during the final trading days of the year, in which the market traditionally thrives.

Latest Headlines

Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration lifts travel restrictions on southern African countries
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has revoked travel restrictions imposed last month on eight southern African countries in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Southeast braces for potentially severe thunderstorms
Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, another round of feisty severe weather could be delivered in the final days of 2021.
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rain, wintry mix continue in Northeast to close out 2021
An active weather pattern that got underway prior to Christmas is in no hurry to close up shop in the Northeast, as AccuWeather forecasters expect a few more doses of the rain and wintry mix to sweep through the region.
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a $49 million contract to design and develop a new F-35 stealth jet variant for an unnamed ally.
Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Study: Omicron antibodies may block Delta variant infection
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South African researchers said Tuesday a new study has found that people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have developed enhanced immunity to the more severe Delta variant.
Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's fall on billionaire's list was most-shared 2021 Facebook post
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook's most-shared post of 2021 was about former President Donald Trump dropping nearly 300 spots in Forbes' billionaire ranking.
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Four people died in a deadly shooting spree in the Denver area before the suspect died from a gunshot late Monday, police said.
NYC will increase in-school COVID-19 testing starting Jan. 3
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC will increase in-school COVID-19 testing starting Jan. 3
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- New York City will expand its in-school COVID-19 testing program on Jan. 3, doubling PCR testing in all schools each week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a woman accused in the death of her 5-year-old son some 30 years ago.
California sues Walmart, alleging illegal disposal of hazardous waste
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California sues Walmart, alleging illegal disposal of hazardous waste
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- California has filed a statewide lawsuit against Walmart over hazardous waste dumping claims.
