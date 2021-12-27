Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 12:46 PM

Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square
Workers move seven-foot-tall numerals for "2022" in Times Square in New York City on December 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The annual star of the New Year's Eve Ball drop in New York City's Times Square was set to be installed on Monday, a 12,000-pound sparkling sphere created by Waterford Crystals.

City employees worked to install the ball -- which is 12-feet in diameter and made of 192 sparkling crystals. The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is part of its "Greatest Gifts" design.

Advertisement

"The anticipation for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," Tom Brennan, master craftsman and spokesman of Waterford Crystal, said in a statement.

Last Years New Years Eve Ball and the 2021 numerals are seen in Times Square in New York City on December 21. The 2022 ball is being installed on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"With Waterford's 'Gift of Wisdom' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2022 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball continues to be part of your special moments together."

Advertisement

Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, the city is limiting the number of revelers in Times Square to 15,000 people, who will all be required to wear masks.

Holiday scenes around the world

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and first lady Jill Biden pet their dog, Commander, while virtually meeting with United States military service members on Christmas Day, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, DC, on December 25, 2021. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Most private workers in NYC must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination Old Man Winter to serve up more travel woes for Northeast 'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases

Latest Headlines

NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Kia and Hyundai over reports of engine failures and fires that have happened over the past six years.
Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has earned the top approval rating from the American public out of 11 federal leaders, according to a new Gallup poll.
Biden tells governors White House ready to help in COVID-19 fight locally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden tells governors White House ready to help in COVID-19 fight locally
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told many of the country's governors Monday in a virtual meeting that the White House is prepared to do more to help them manage rising COVID-19 cases across the country.
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Several cruise ships were turned away from foreign ports after reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 onboard.
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York City jury in the sex trafficking trial of accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell resumed deliberations on Monday and signaled that they're not yet close to a verdict.
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued for abortion rights in Roe vs. Wade, dies at 76
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued for abortion rights in Roe vs. Wade, dies at 76
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who argued the Roe vs. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court five decades ago and helped established legal precedents for abortion, died in Austin on Sunday. She was 76.
Most private workers in NYC must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Most private workers in NYC must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for nearly all employees at private businesses -- which is believed to be the most stringent mandate of its kind nationwide -- took effect on Monday.
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $416 million after no winning numbers were drawn on Christmas Day.
Texas plant that sterilizes medical equipment spews cancer-causing pollution on schoolchildren
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas plant that sterilizes medical equipment spews cancer-causing pollution on schoolchildren
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Jinot didn't expect to retire early from her role as an environmental health scientist for the federal government. She'd spent 26 years assessing the dangers of toxic chemicals for the EPA
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement