Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square

"The anticipation for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," Tom Brennan, master craftsman and spokesman of Waterford Crystal, said in a statement.
Last Years New Years Eve Ball and the 2021 numerals are seen in Times Square in New York City on December 21. The 2022 ball is being installed on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"With Waterford's 'Gift of Wisdom' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2022 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball continues to be part of your special moments together."
