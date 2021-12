An MTA bus and pedestrians are seen on Fifth Avenue in New York City on December 21. A city-ordered vaccine mandate took effect for private businesses citywide on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for nearly all employees at private businesses -- which is believed to be the most stringent mandate of its kind nationwide -- took effect on Monday. The requirement affects private-sector workers at about 184,000 companies in the city. As of Monday, they must show proof of vaccination, or face termination Advertisement

The proof must show at least one dose of one of the available vaccines for the employees to be able to show up at the workplace. The mandate requires only full vaccination, but does not order workers to receive booster doses.

The city is holding businesses accountable by ordering them to keep records of employee vaccinations for inspection. They must also post a certificate of compliance.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could add a booster shot requirement to the mandate sometime in the future, if needed.

The mandate comes amid a surge in Omicron coronavirus variant infections statewide and nationwide. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced two new state-run testing sites in Times Square to go with seven other city-run testing sites.

Dr. Dyan Hes, a Manhattan pediatrician, recommends that people take a rapid COVID-19 test before getting together with family or going out into large crowds over the remainder of the holiday season because of the quick onset of Omicron.

"If you're symptomatic, if you have flu-like symptoms, assume for now that you have COVID until proven otherwise, because it is so endemic in New York City right now," Hes told WCBS-TV.