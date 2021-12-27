Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off

1/4

Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca, attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, exit Manhattan federal court in New York City on December 22. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York City jury in the sex trafficking trial of accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell resumed deliberations on Monday and signaled that they're not yet close to a verdict. The jurors requested different colored Post-Its, highlighters and a whiteboard, according to reporters at the trial. The jury reportedly requested the definition of "enticement" and transcripts of testimony from the ex-boyfriend of one of Maxwell's accusers, identified as Jane. Advertisement

In his testimony, the boyfriend backed up Jane's accounts of being recruited and sexually abused by Maxwell and Epstein when she was 14 years old.

"Entice means to attract, induce, or lure using hope or desire," Judge Alison Nathan told the jury after referring them to the descriptions of Maxwell's charges, the New York Daily News reported.

RELATED Ghislaine Maxwell jury adjourns until Monday with no verdict

The jurors also sought transcripts of testimony from retired Palm Beach, Fla., police officer Gregory Parkinson, according to an editor for Law and Crime.

Advertisement

Parkinson had testified before about a warrant police had executed on Epstein's estate in 2015.

According to the New York Daily News, Maxwell's lawyer told the court Monday that U.S. Marshals are not allowing Maxwell to wear mandatory KN95 masks in the court's holding cells.

Maxwell, 60, has been jailed in a federal facility in New York City since she was arrested in July 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to the sex trafficking scheme. She did not testify in her own defense.

During their closing arguments, prosecutors called Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" who "manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse."