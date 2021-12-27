Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 9:08 AM

Biden to meet with COVID-19 team, speak to governors before leaving for Delaware

By Clyde Hughes
Biden to meet with COVID-19 team, speak to governors before leaving for Delaware
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 22, during which she addressed federal efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Omicron era. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with his top health advisers and state governors in a virtual call on Monday to ask what states need from the federal government to handle the rise in Omicron COVID-19 cases.

The meeting with the White House COVID-19 response team is the first in several days and comes amid more surges in cases driven by the new variant.

"The president will join the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the governors on the needs in their states," the White House said in a statement.

The virtual meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EST in the South Court Auditorium.

RELATED Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

There were almost 190,000 new cases nationwide on Sunday, according to a tracker by The New York Times. When the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the United States, daily cases peaked around 165,000.

A wide swath of businesses have been affected by the Omicron wave -- including airlines, which had to cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend because of sick staffers.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 1,500 flights were canceled in the United States on Sunday.

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.

After Monday's meeting, Biden will travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he will spend the rest of 2021.

During prior trips to Rehoboth Beach as president, Biden has attended church in the area, taken bike rides along Gordons Pond Trail, walked the beach and staged a news conference at City Hall.

RELATED U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge

