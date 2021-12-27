Trending
LAPD releases footage from police shooting of 14-year-old bystander

By Daniel Uria
LAPD releases footage from police shooting of 14-year-old bystander
Police footage released Monday shows a suspect standing in front of a dressing room where a 14-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and killed by police. Screen capture/Los Angeles Police Department/YouTube

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released video footage from a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl at clothing in North Hollywood.

The graphic 35-minute video released after the killing of Valentina Orellana-Peralta features audio of 911 calls, surveillance footage from inside the store and footage from officers' body cameras.

Orellana-Peralta, was reportedly in the dressing room of the Burlington Coat Factory store when she was struck by a stray bullet as officers shot and killed a suspect identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking around the store with a bicycle and carrying an object that appears to be a bike chain. At various points he can be seen lifting the bicycle above his head and swinging the object around.

The suspect exits and enters the store where he is later seen knocking a person to the ground and hitting them with the object before law enforcement is seen on surveillance video entering the store with weapons drawn.

Officers shout "she's bleeding" as they approach the suspect and the victim before firing a rifle at the suspect as he stood in front of the dressing room wall.

The suspect was shot and died at the store but police said one of the bullets went through the drywall and struck Orellana-Peralta, who was in the dressing room with her mother.

Coroner records showed autopsies for both Orellana-Peralta and the suspect were completed, listing both of their causes of death as gunshot wounds to the chest.

"This Chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved," LAPD Chief Michael R. Moore said. "I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life and I know there are no words that can relive the unimaginable pain for the family."

