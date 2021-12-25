News Alert
Dec. 25, 2021 / 5:01 PM

Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas

By Don Jacobson
Walmart and other major U.S. retailers are closed Saturday in observance of Christmas Day. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Christmas Day presented a mixed bag for shoppers and restaurant-goers looking for available locations on Saturday, with almost all big-box retailers closed but some restaurant chains open.

Most of the United States' major retailers are closed, including Walmart -- traditionally the only day of the year the nation's biggest consumer chain shuts down, although it was also closed for second consecutive Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other major U.S. retailers, including Target, Home Depot, Kohl's and Costco are also closed Saturday.

Target officials announced last month that in addition to Christmas, all of the retailer's stores will be closed every Thanksgiving moving forward.

But while the pickings for consumers were slim among major retailers, a good selection of restaurant and coffee chains and pharmacies are open on Christmas Day this year, although many have limited hours and vary from location to location.

Among food and drink retailers, most Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOPs and Denny's locations are open, while others including Bob Evans, Chili's, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A, are closed, according to Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, most of the nation's major pharmacy chains are open for at least limited hours on Saturday, including CVS, Walgreen's and Rite-Aid.

