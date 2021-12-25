Bidens thank U.S. armed forces, COVID-19 responders in Christmas message

1/4

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden read to patients at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve on Friday. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden thanked U.S. armed forces members and "resilient" Americans providing help during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday in their Christmas message. "We pray for our service members and their families, and thank them for their service and sacrifice," the first couple said in a statement, adding that they're also keeping all those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in their thoughts. Advertisement

"We pray for you to find strength from sorrow and purpose from pain," the Bidens said as they celebrated their first Christmas in the White House.

The first couple also praised Americans' "resilience and resolve" in 2021, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- thanking especially those who "comfort, teach, and protect and serve in ways big and small."

"You show there is much to gain in appreciation and gratitude for the gift of time and goodwill we share as we look out for one another," they added. "Again and again, you show how our differences are precious and our similarities infinite."

The president and the first lady said that this holiday season "is yet another reminder that we are a great nation because we are a good people."

The first couple, accompanied by their new puppy Commander, also addressed members of the American armed forces -- the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard -- in a video forum from the White House.

On Friday, the Bidens visited the National Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

