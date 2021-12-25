Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 25, 2021 / 2:18 PM

Bidens thank U.S. armed forces, COVID-19 responders in Christmas message

By Don Jacobson
1/4
Bidens thank U.S. armed forces, COVID-19 responders in Christmas message
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden read to patients at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve on Friday. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden thanked U.S. armed forces members and "resilient" Americans providing help during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday in their Christmas message.

"We pray for our service members and their families, and thank them for their service and sacrifice," the first couple said in a statement, adding that they're also keeping all those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in their thoughts.

"We pray for you to find strength from sorrow and purpose from pain," the Bidens said as they celebrated their first Christmas in the White House.

The first couple also praised Americans' "resilience and resolve" in 2021, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- thanking especially those who "comfort, teach, and protect and serve in ways big and small."

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II remembers Prince Philip, talks of personal loss in Christmas Day message

President Joe Biden looks at ornaments on a tree during an unscheduled Christmas Eve visit with first lady Jill Biden on Friday at the Floriana Restaurant in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

"You show there is much to gain in appreciation and gratitude for the gift of time and goodwill we share as we look out for one another," they added. "Again and again, you show how our differences are precious and our similarities infinite."

The president and the first lady said that this holiday season "is yet another reminder that we are a great nation because we are a good people."

The first couple, accompanied by their new puppy Commander, also addressed members of the American armed forces -- the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard -- in a video forum from the White House.

RELATED Pope Francis calls for dialogue to resolve disputes in Christmas Day address

On Friday, the Bidens visited the National Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Holiday scenes around the world

Palestinian Christian Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, wears a protective plastic masks against COVID-19, as he waves while riding a camel outside the Old City of Jerusalem on December 23, before the Christmas holiday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

RELATED President Biden, first lady visit Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve

