About 50 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 95 in Ashby, which is about 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Google Maps screenshot

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- About 50 vehicles were inviolved in a pileup amid snow conditions along Interstate-94 northwest of the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. There were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries in the multi-vehicle crash in Ashby, which is about 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis, Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted on Twitter. Advertisement

Some of the vehicle were semi tractor-trailers in the crash that occurred at 11 a.m., KMSP-TV reported.

I-94 eastbound from Exit 67 to Exit 82 was closed for more than an hour. Traffic was diverted at eastbound exit 77.

Jeremy Latterner drove past the crash as his daughter captured a video in the back seat and it was obtained by KMSP.