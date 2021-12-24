Chance of white Christmas in Chicago below average

Typically, Chicago residents can anticipate the average first snow around Halloween. By Nov. 18, the city normally will have observed their first measurable snowfall, and the typical first 1-inch snowfall occurs by Dec. 7. File Photo by Blake Clark/UPI | License Photo

Chicagoans holding out hope for snow by the New Year may be out of luck. Less than a week away from rewriting the city's record for its longest snowless streak, forecasters say the 290-day record from 2012 has a strong chance to fall before the calendar flips to 2022. Advertisement

As of Dec. 24, Chicago has gone 284 days without seeing measurable snow. While the area has observed a few flakes so far this season, it has not met the criteria of being measurable. With the city ground remaining snow-free, this year has already set a new mark for the latest date with no measurable snow, which previously stood at Dec. 20, 2012.

Measurable snowfall is determined by an accumulation of 0.1 of an inch or greater of snow.

Looking ahead, lingering warmth will continue to stifle any snowfall hopes, even despite the arrival of a stormy weather pattern to the region.

Into the middle of next week, two storms are expected to traverse across the Midwest and southern Canada, bringing rain and snow to the region. Locations farther north, such as North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, will likely face the brunt of the winter weather early next week.

The first storm is expected to shift into the Dakotas by Sunday evening and continue eastward across Lake Superior through Monday.

" Accumulating snowfall is expected for cities such as Green Bay, Wisconsin, Minneapolis and Fargo, North Dakota, late Sunday through early Monday morning," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll explained. "Post-Christmas travelers could contend with slippery roads during that time."

But in Chicago, conditions may not be cold enough to see their snowless streak end.

The snow-free ground of Chicago awaits its first measurable snowfall of the year. (Photo by Emmy Victor/AccuWeather)

With a low temperature in the Windy City on Sunday expected to be near 40 F, any precipitation around Chicago will likely fall as rain.

"The second storm later Tuesday into Tuesday night could bring snow to the same places as the first storm, mainly from North Dakota to northern Michigan," Doll said. "Currently, it looks like a cold rain situation for Chicago, but if the storm ends up farther south, they might finally get their first accumulating snow of the season."

By Wednesday, the temperatures around Chicago will be noticeably cooler and closer to normal for this time of December. The chilly pattern is expected to continue into the weekend.

Typically, Chicago residents can anticipate the average first snow in Chicago around Halloween. Then, by Nov. 18, the city normally will have observed their first measurable snowfall, and the typical first 1-inch snowfall occurs by Dec. 7.

But how often does the city experience a white Christmas? In a typical year, those chances are roughly between 50% to 60%. A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

This year, however, the chances for a white Christmas in Chicago will be lower than normal based on the current weather pattern.

Last December, Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported a light snow accumulation of 0.2 of an inch prior to Christmas on the 24th. The high temperature on Christmas Day was a brisk 22 degrees Fahrenheit, then dropped to a low of 8 degrees Christmas night. This year, forecasters say it will be a much different story with a forecast high of 46 F and the overnight low expected to drop below freezing at 31 F.

The weather pattern is currently being influenced by a weather phenomenon called La Ni ña, which typically results in a colder-than-normal winter for the Midwest and Great Lakes with snowy spells throughout the season, according to AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok. However, with generally moderate and above-average temperatures in the forecast, the city will likely continue its snow drought into the new year.