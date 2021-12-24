Advertisement
Dec. 24, 2021 / 1:03 PM

Miami police arrest 'suspected serial killer' accused of targeting the homeless

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Miami said a real estate agent and "suspected serial killer" was arrested after one homeless man was killed and another was seriously injured.

Miami Police Department Interim Chief Manuel Morales said at a Thursday news conference that Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested and is being investigated as a "suspected serial killer" targeting the homeless.

"Homeless individuals for apparent no reason had been brutally targeted," Morales said.

Police said a witness flagged down a patrol officer in the Wynwood area Tuesday and reported a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The male victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma in critical condition.

The department said officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive shooting victim on Miami Avenue two hours later and found a man dead at the scene.

Both victims were homeless, police said.

"Physical evidence on the scene of both crimes quickly were matched by our ballistics experts, and we were able to identify a vehicle and a person of interest," Morales told the media.

Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker listed by Century 21 as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.

"The fact that this particular person preyed on the most vulnerable in our community is particularly upsetting," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Police said they are looking at evidence connecting Suarez Maceo to the stabbing death of another homeless man in October.

"One of the lead investigators noticed a resemblance that the suspect of this incident had to a crime that took place where another homeless individual was horrifically murdered," Morales said.

Morales said other local law enforcement agencies are being asked to share any information on similar cases that could connect the suspect to further crimes.

The interim chief said Suarez Maceo will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Latest Headlines

Wintry weather could make holiday travel slippery in Northeast
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Wintry weather could make holiday travel slippery in Northeast
Multiple rounds of storms are expected to leave behind a wintry mixture of rain, snow and ice, combining to create an array of holiday travel hazards.
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Virginia that killed a passenger.
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to veterans
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani, OAN over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani, OAN over election fraud claims
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Two Georgia election workers sued former President Donald Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani and One America News Network's parent company and its top officials over election fraud claims.
Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on South African countries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on South African countries
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Friday it will lift travel restrictions on Dec. 31 on eight South African countries.
Police shoot and kill 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police shoot and kill 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police opened fire at an assault suspect inside a North Hollywood store, killing both the suspect and a 14-year-old bystander in a dressing room.
Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said one suspect was injured and another remains on the loose in a mall shooting that resulted in three bystanders being wounded.
NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is marking its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus' journey across the globe, with updates available online and via phone.
Prosecutors: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect ignored red flags
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Prosecutors: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect ignored red flags
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Thursday said the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect ignored "disturbing" texts and other red flags about his mental state leading up to the shooting.
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Sacramento woman pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of interfering with a Southwest flight attendant after punching the attendant in the face on a May 23 flight.
Trending Stories

