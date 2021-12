1/5

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media following a television interview with One America News Network outside the White House on July 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The former personal lawyer to former President Donald J. Trump is named in a lawsuit filed by two former Georgia election workers, Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Two Georgia election workers sued former President Donald Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani and One America News Network's parent company and its top officials over election fraud claims after the 2020 presidential election. Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman claim that the parties spread false statements that resulted in harassment and threats to them, CNN and Politico reported. Advertisement

Moss worked as a voter registration officer in Fulton County and Freeman was a temporary worker during the election.

Giuliani along with OAN's parent company Herring Networks and its chief executive, president, and reporter are listed as defendants in the defamation lawsuit.

The claimants allege that the defendants aired false stories that election workers were plotting to count illicit ballots to tip the race toward then-candidate Joe-Biden -- claims that were proven false by Georgia officials.

They say that they were the targets of harassment as a result.

"Both women are afraid to live normal lives," the lawsuit says, according to CNN. "Ms. Freeman is fearful when she hears her name called in public; Ms. Moss now fears risking even a visit to the grocery store and must get her groceries delivered instead. Defendants have inflicted, and continue to inflict, severe and ongoing emotional and economic damage."