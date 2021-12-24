Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 24, 2021 / 10:42 AM

Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said one suspect was injured and another remains on the loose in a mall shooting that resulted in three bystanders being wounded.

The Oak Brook Police Department said two men started shooting at each other around 5:44 p.m. Thursday outside the Nordstrom store in the Oakbrook Center mall, and one of the shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot four times. The man underwent surgery after his arrest and is expected to survive.

The other suspect fled the scene.

Police said two women in their 40s and a woman in her 20s sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another person injured an ankle while fleeing from the gunfire, police said.

"It is our understanding that the two suspects involved in the shooting were known to each other and shot at each other, and the other victims were injured by ricochet gunfire that the two suspects had fired at each other," Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said at Thursday night news conference.

Police said a man suspected of being a "companion" of the wounded shooter was also arrested. Investigators are still searching for the second shooter.

Oakbrook Center management said the mall would be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is marking its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus' journey across the globe, with updates available online and via phone.
Prosecutors: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect ignored red flags
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Prosecutors: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect ignored red flags
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Thursday said the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect ignored "disturbing" texts and other red flags about his mental state leading up to the shooting.
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Sacramento woman pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of interfering with a Southwest flight attendant after punching the attendant in the face on a May 23 flight.
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," was transferred to Federal Medical Center Butner from a Supermax facility in Colorado.
CDC cuts COVID-19 quarantine, isolation time for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
CDC cuts COVID-19 quarantine, isolation time for healthcare workers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for healthcare workers, shortening the amount of time before they can return to work.
Biden law banning imports from China's Xinjiang over Uyghur forced labor
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden law banning imports from China's Xinjiang over Uyghur forced labor
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law, banning imports from China's Xinjiang region unless importers can prove the products were not made with forced labor.
NYC scales back Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYC scales back Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city's scaling back New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request for the Supreme Court to block the release of his White House records to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Dow Jones gains 196 points as markets enter Christmas break in the green
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Dow Jones gains 196 points as markets enter Christmas break in the green
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. markets will enter the Christmas break on Friday with gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, with investors looking past Omicron fears to positive economic data.
Biden signs bill to expand funding for ALS
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden signs bill to expand funding for ALS
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
