Dec. 24, 2021 / 11:09 AM

Police shoot and kill assault suspect, 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police opened fire at an assault suspect inside a North Hollywood store, killing both the suspect and a 14-year-old bystander in a dressing room.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to the Burlington Coat Factory store at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards about 11:45 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported hearing arguing and possible shots fired inside the business.

"As the officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect," LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said at a news conference. "While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

It was unclear what prompted officers to open fire. The suspect is not believed to have been armed with a gun.

The suspect was killed, and officers discovered a 14-year-old girl had been struck and killed by a stray bullet that penetrated a dressing room wall. The girl, identified by the L.A. County Coroner's Office Friday as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was reportedly in the dressing room with her mother to try on dresses for her quinceanera.

The LAPD said a preliminary investigation indicates Orellana-Peralta was killed by a bullet from an officer's gun.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by the LAPD Force Investigation Division, the Los Angeles County Inspector General's Office and the California Department of Justice Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California.

