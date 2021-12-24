Carnival reports new COVID cruise outbreak as Florida cases hit new record

1/5

The Adventure of the Seas cruise ship arrives at the island of Cozumel in Mexico in June 2021, as cruising resumed following COVID-19 shutdowns Photo by Heyder Castillo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Carnival Cruise Line reported a new outbreak of COVID-19 on its ship the Carnival Freedom on Friday, the third Florida-based cruise to report such a problem in a week -- even as daily new cases in the state hit a new record. The company disclosed the outbreak among multiple passengers but did not specify the number of positive cases among the 3,500 people on board, according to media reports. Advertisement

There were only a "small number" of passengers affected, CNN reported.

Passenger Ashley Peterson posted on Twitter that the cruise ship had been barred from entry to the ports of Caribbean islands Bonaire and Aruba. The company confirmed that to multiple media outlets and later said the ship was allowed to in the Dominican Republic.

"Last night multiple security guards were walking around with iPads with guests photos on them and pulling those guests out of venues. We still don't know how many but it's definitely more than a 'small number'," Peterson tweeted Friday.

Last night multiple security guards were walking around with iPads with guests photos on them and pulling those guests out of venues. We still don't know how many but it's definitely more than a "small number" #covidcruise @CarnivalCruise pic.twitter.com/uP97xbNLh6— Ashley Gets Around (@ashleygetsround) December 24, 2021 Advertisement

Peterson posted a letter from the cruise line saying passengers would get $100 per room in onboard credit, as well refunds for planned excursions.

Meanwhile the CDC reported Florida broke a daily record for new COVID cases at 31,758.

Carnival said it had required passengers be vaccinated and tested negative before departure Saturday for the eight-day cruise, according to the Miami Herald.

It was the third outbreak this week affecting cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean departing Miami and Fort Lauderdale.