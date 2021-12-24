Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 24, 2021 / 3:37 PM

Baltimore police officer taken off life support one week after shooting

By Zarrin Ahmed

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Baltimore police officer died one week after getting shot in an ambush while she sat in her patrol car, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officer Keona Holley, 29, was a mother of four and joined the police department two years ago.

Advertisement

On the morning of Dec. 16, she was shot in the head while working an overnight shift.

Holley was on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She died shortly after being removed from life support, police said in a Thursday evening news release.

RELATED Miami police arrest 'suspected serial killer' accused of targeting the homeless

"Her health has been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Community residents held a vigil for Holley late Wednesday afternoon praying for a miracle. She was regarded as "the Mom from the West Side," well-liked by residents and other police officers.

Two men were charged in the shooting and for the killing of 38-year-old Justin Johnson, who died 90 minutes after Holley was shot.

RELATED Police shoot and kill 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store

Police tracked down suspect Elliot Knox, who admitted to detectives that he was present at the shootings.

Advertisement

Knox told detectives that Travon Shaw shot both Johnson and Holley. He said that Johnson owed money to Shaw.

The motive for Holley's shooting remains unknown.

RELATED Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting

Latest Headlines

Chance of white Christmas in Chicago below average
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chance of white Christmas in Chicago below average
As of Dec. 24, Chicago has gone 284 days without seeing measurable snow.
President Biden, first lady visit Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Biden, first lady visit Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a Christmas Eve visit to the Children's National Hospital, where they met with hospitalized children and their families.
Wintry weather could make holiday travel slippery in Northeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wintry weather could make holiday travel slippery in Northeast
Multiple rounds of storms are expected to leave behind a wintry mixture of rain, snow and ice, combining to create an array of holiday travel hazards.
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Virginia that killed a passenger.
Miami police arrest 'suspected serial killer' accused of targeting the homeless
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami police arrest 'suspected serial killer' accused of targeting the homeless
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Miami said a real estate agent and "suspected serial killer" was arrested after one homeless man was killed and another was seriously injured.
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to veterans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to veterans
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani, OAN over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani, OAN over election fraud claims
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Two Georgia election workers sued former President Donald Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani and One America News Network's parent company and its top officials over election fraud claims.
Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on South African countries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on South African countries
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Friday it will lift travel restrictions on Dec. 31 on eight South African countries.
Police shoot and kill 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police shoot and kill 14-year-old bystander at Los Angeles store
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police opened fire at an assault suspect inside a North Hollywood store, killing both the suspect and a 14-year-old bystander in a dressing room.
Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three bystanders, one suspect wounded in suburban Chicago mall shooting
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said one suspect was injured and another remains on the loose in a mall shooting that resulted in three bystanders being wounded.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas Eve
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas Eve
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
Woman killed in a crash involving Washington football player Deshazor Everett
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement