Baltimore police officer taken off life support one week after shooting

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Baltimore police officer died one week after getting shot in an ambush while she sat in her patrol car, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officer Keona Holley, 29, was a mother of four and joined the police department two years ago.

On the morning of Dec. 16, she was shot in the head while working an overnight shift.

Holley was on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She died shortly after being removed from life support, police said in a Thursday evening news release.

"Her health has been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Community residents held a vigil for Holley late Wednesday afternoon praying for a miracle. She was regarded as "the Mom from the West Side," well-liked by residents and other police officers.

Two men were charged in the shooting and for the killing of 38-year-old Justin Johnson, who died 90 minutes after Holley was shot.

Police tracked down suspect Elliot Knox, who admitted to detectives that he was present at the shootings.

Knox told detectives that Travon Shaw shot both Johnson and Holley. He said that Johnson owed money to Shaw.

The motive for Holley's shooting remains unknown.