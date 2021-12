1/5

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $250,000 to provide tiny homes for 25 veterans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. "To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift." Advertisement

The former actor donated $250,000 to build the homes, which were turned over a few days before Christmas, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

Videos posted on social media show the inside of the tiny homes, which are equipped with electricity, cooling and heating, and can accommodate veterans and their animals.

The city of Los Angeles remains an epicenter of homeless veterans struggling to find services.

In July, Governor Gavin Newsome signed a $12 billion investment to tackle homelessness, with $5.8 billion going into creating new housing units.

According to Hope of the Valley Rescue mission, there are more than 60,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles County with 14,000 living on the streets around downtown Los Angeles.

The first Tiny Home Village by the rescue mission was launched in February. To date, the mission has six tiny home villages with 908 beds.