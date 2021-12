Multiple tractor-trailers jack-knifed in the pileup on Thursday along Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin, authorities said. Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Patrol

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A "massive crash" involving many vehicles in western Wisconsin on Thursday shut down a major interstate in both directions in freezing rain and icy road conditions, authorities said. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the pileup began near Hixton at around 5:45 a.m., before the sun had come up. Advertisement

Authorities didn't give an estimate of the number of vehicles involved, but some news reports said there were more than 100, including several semi-trucks.

Some tractor-trailers jack-knifed while other vehicles crashed and ran off the road. In once instance, a tractor-trailer with two smaller vehicles beneath it caught fire.

Hixton is located about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire and about 125 miles northwest of Madison.

Authorities said there were no serious injuries or deaths.

Emergency officials shut down all lanes of Interstate 94 from Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm dropped a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain across the state.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crashes were a result of icy road conditions.