Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 3:56 PM

Universal Orlando to reinstate mask policy on Christmas Eve amid Omicron surge

By Sommer Brokaw
Universal Orlando to reinstate mask policy on Christmas Eve amid Omicron surge
Universal Orlando Resort’s seventh hotel -- Universal’s Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites is shown. File Photo Courtesy Universal Parks and Resorts

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Amid the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Universal Orlando said it will reinstate its mask policy, starting on Christmas Eve.

The theme park announced the move as an update to its safety guidelines on its website.

Advertisement

According to the update, the face coverings will be required at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and all attractions.

The company does not require proof of vaccinations, but said in the update its remains "focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards."

RELATED Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections

Universal Orlando also requires all guests to self-affirm they are not feeling sick, have not been in contact with someone who has known or suspected COVID-19 symptoms, and they are not under any self-quarantine orders, before visiting.

The safety guidelines apply regardless of vaccination status.

When Universal Orlando started reopening process to limited guests in its free-admission CityWalk area, featuring the Hard Rock Cafe, Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom and other restaurants and shops, last year, it required masks and temperature checks.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds

Since late May, vaccinated guests have not been required to wear masks indoors, and in July, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masks, Universal said it would "encourage" visitors to wear them indoors, but not require it, Spectrum News 13 reported.

Advertisement

Disney World has already required guests ages 2 and older to wear face masks indoors, News 13 noted.

Several cruise lines have also recently announced mask requirements amid the Omicron surge.

RELATED New studies say Omicron COVID-19 variant appears milder than Delta strain

The reinstatement of the mask policy at Universal Orlando has resulted in divided opinions, WESH.com reported.

"It's keeping everybody safe with the new [Omicron] strand," Anthony Lumpkin, a father visiting nearby attractions, told WESH.com.

On the other hand, Celeste Imlay, a mom from Lake Mary, said the mask policy would stop her from going to the amusement park.

RELATED Holiday travel season begins in Omicron era as 109M in U.S. expected to leave home

"No, (we) definitely will not be going to Universal," Imlay told WESH.com. "I would be upset, very upset if I had ticket or annual passes."

RELATED 6 weeks before Olympics, China locks down city of 13 million due to COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Jury finds ex-cop Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright slaying
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury finds ex-cop Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright slaying
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Delaware police arrest 5 linked to carjacking of Rep. Scanlon
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Delaware police arrest 5 linked to carjacking of Rep. Scanlon
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Newark, Del., arrested five people linked to the carjacking of Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia this week, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A "massive crash" involving many vehicles in western Wisconsin on Thursday shut down a major interstate in both directions in freezing rain and icy road conditions, authorities said.
2 small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky before dawn Thursday morning, but there were no early reports of injuries or structural damage, officials said.
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday.
Watch live: Biden signs bill to expand funding for Lou Gehrig's disease
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden signs bill to expand funding for Lou Gehrig's disease
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted Apple to close several of its stores in the United States and Canada, at least temporarily.
For 2nd time in 2 days, FDA gives emergency clearance to COVID-19 antiviral pill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For 2nd time in 2 days, FDA gives emergency clearance to COVID-19 antiviral pill
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- For the second time in as many days, federal regulators on Thursday granted emergency approval to an antiviral pill as a treatment for COVID-19 -- this one from Merck.
Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people were hurt early on Thursday when an explosion rocked an oil refinery near Houston, authorities said.
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested actor Devin Ratray -- who became famous for his role in the 1990 hit film "Home Alone" -- on charges that say he attempted to strangle his girlfriend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiananmen Square massacre monument removed overnight
Tiananmen Square massacre monument removed overnight
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement