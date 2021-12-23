Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people were hurt early on Thursday when an explosion rocked an oil refinery near Houston, authorities said.

The blast and fire occurred at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, located about 25 miles east of downtown Houston. At least four people were injured and are in stable condition.

The complex, which includes several petrochemical facilities, covers 3,400 acres and can process more than a half-million barrels of crude oil a day.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Thursday's explosion was a "major industrial accident."

Refinery manager Rohan Davis told reporters that a fire broke out in a unit that produces gasoline.

"All other personnel at the site have been accounted for, and we're ensuring that [the injured] are receiving the best care possible," Davis said, according to KTRK-TV.

Davis added that there was no impact to the air quality.

Officials said the fire has been put out and the cause of the blast is under investigation.