Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 1:20 PM

Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio

By Sommer Brokaw

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday.

Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy said crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. for the collapse of the multi-level underground parking garage at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Advertisement

Dunphy called it a "pancake" collapse where the second floor fell into the lower level.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were no reports of any victims and officials do not believe anyone was inside the garage at the time.

RELATED OSHA investigating deadly collapse at Ill. Amazon facility hit by tornado

Vehicles were inside the garage, but the number of damaged cars was not known.

West Shore Rescue Team was called to the location, and the west apartments were evacuated for 24 hours as a precaution, WKYC reported. The collapse's cause is not yet known.

The building was constructed in the late 1960s and has been inspected annually.

RELATED Explosion levels building in Italy, leaves at least three dead

Structural engineers were called in to assess the apartment building's integrity and safety.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George told WKYC the building appeared to be safe.

In June, a condo collapsed in the Surfside suburb of Miami killing nearly 100 people.

Advertisement
RELATED Three children die in Egypt building collapse

Officials have yet to determine why the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed June 24, but there had been reported structural problems at the building.

The collapse prompted a structural review of other coastal buildings in South Florida, and evacuation of another condo building in Miami weeks after the Surfside collapse. Over the summer, a federal agency announced a team to to investigate the collapse in Surfside.

RELATED Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special

RELATED Federal agency announces team to investigate Miami-area condo collapse

RELATED Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden signs bill to expand funding for Lou Gehrig's disease
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden signs bill to expand funding for Lou Gehrig's disease
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted Apple to close several of its stores in the United States and Canada, at least temporarily.
For 2nd time in 2 days, FDA gives emergency clearance to COVID-19 antiviral pill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
For 2nd time in 2 days, FDA gives emergency clearance to COVID-19 antiviral pill
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- For the second time in as many days, federal regulators on Thursday granted emergency approval to an antiviral pill as a treatment for COVID-19 -- this one from Merck.
Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people were hurt early on Thursday when an explosion rocked an oil refinery near Houston, authorities said.
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested actor Devin Ratray -- who became famous for his role in the 1990 hit film "Home Alone" -- on charges that say he attempted to strangle his girlfriend.
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- About four years after the first accusations were made against him, actor James Franco has admitted that he had sex with multiple female students from his acting school -- and that doing so was "wrong."
Holiday travel season begins in Omicron era as 109M in U.S. expected to leave home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Holiday travel season begins in Omicron era as 109M in U.S. expected to leave home
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The 2021 holiday travel period begins in earnest on Thursday, according to AAA, and nearly 110 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more between now and Jan. 2.
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden vaccine mandates on Jan. 7
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden vaccine mandates on Jan. 7
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments on challenges to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large employers and healthcare workers on Jan. 7.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony charges related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiananmen Square massacre monument removed overnight
Tiananmen Square massacre monument removed overnight
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
83 dead in Madagascar shipwreck; police chief swims 12 hours after helo crashes
83 dead in Madagascar shipwreck; police chief swims 12 hours after helo crashes
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement