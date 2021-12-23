Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday.

Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy said crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. for the collapse of the multi-level underground parking garage at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Dunphy called it a "pancake" collapse where the second floor fell into the lower level.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were no reports of any victims and officials do not believe anyone was inside the garage at the time.

Vehicles were inside the garage, but the number of damaged cars was not known.

West Shore Rescue Team was called to the location, and the west apartments were evacuated for 24 hours as a precaution, WKYC reported. The collapse's cause is not yet known.

The building was constructed in the late 1960s and has been inspected annually.

Structural engineers were called in to assess the apartment building's integrity and safety.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George told WKYC the building appeared to be safe.

In June, a condo collapsed in the Surfside suburb of Miami killing nearly 100 people.

Officials have yet to determine why the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed June 24, but there had been reported structural problems at the building.

The collapse prompted a structural review of other coastal buildings in South Florida, and evacuation of another condo building in Miami weeks after the Surfside collapse. Over the summer, a federal agency announced a team to to investigate the collapse in Surfside.