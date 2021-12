President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 13. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS makes $100 million available per year between 2022 and 2026. The legislation is expected to build new pathways to funding early access to ALS investigational therapies. Advertisement

The bill, led by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., will accelerate ALS and neurodegenerative disease therapy development through a public-private partnership, and increase development of interventions for rare neurodegenerative diseases.

Biden is scheduled to sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The bill passed the House and Senate this month with rare bipartisan unity.

"ACT for ALS represents a monumental shift for those suffering from ALS and other neurodegenerative conditions," Fortenberry said in a statement after the bill passed the Senate.

"The bill does two main things: it transforms the paradigm of disease research and regulation and creates a new pathway to promising new treatments. It drives hope. With this transformativepiece of public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much."

When in the House, the bill ultimately attracted 330 co-sponsors, essentially guaranteeing passage.