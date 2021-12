Map image where the second Kentucky earthquake hit early Thursday morning. Photo by United States Geological Survey/UPI



Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky before dawn Thursday morning, but there were no early reports of injuries or structural damage, officials said. The first was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake with the epicenter located about 10 miles northeast of Jackson. Advertisement

The second, a 2.5-magnitude tremor, happened nearly two hours later next to Pikesville.

"Earthquakes this size can happen basically anywhere in the U.S.," Paul Barle, a seismologist with United States Geological Survey, told the Louisville Courier-Journal. "These are small earthquakes. For earthquakes this size, you have to be pretty close to be felt."

Barle said while there is a chance the smaller earthquakes could trigger more movement, there was no guarantee that would happen.