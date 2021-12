Actor Devin Ratray was charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested actor Devin Ratray -- who became famous for his role in the 1990 hit film Home Alone -- on charges that say he attempted to strangle his girlfriend. Ratray, 41, has been charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was arrested Wednesday and released on bond. Advertisement

The woman told authorities that Ratray choked her, punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground at a hotel in Oklahoma City earlier this month -- because she'd given away his autograph to fans without charging them.

During the alleged assault, Ratray said to the woman, "This is how you die," according to KFOR-TV.

The woman said Ratray was drunk at the time, and that she received bruising and abrasions under both eyes, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.

Oklahoma City police had previously told People magazine on Dec. 15 that the case was closed and that they didn't expect to arrest Ratray.

In Home Alone and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Ratray played Buzz McAllister, the abrasive older brother of the main character Kevin McAllister, who was played by actor Macaulay Culkin.