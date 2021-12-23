Trending
Dec. 23, 2021 / 12:37 PM

Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections

By Sommer Brokaw
The closures coincide with the quick spread in recent weeks of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. officials said earlier this week that about three-quarters of all new infections were due to Omicron. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted Apple to close several of its stores in the United States and Canada, at least temporarily.

Coronavirus-related closures aren't new for the tech giant, which had already temporarily shuttered some locations earlier this month.

Apple said the new closures affect seven U.S. locations and one in Canada. They are located in the Miami area, Atlanta, Houston, Ohio, New Hampshire and Montreal, Canada.

It wasn't immediately known how long the stores will remain closed or how many COVID-19 cases prompted the move.

Apple says it's committed to regular COVID-19 testing with daily health checks and masking. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Apple, though, has previously closed locations when roughly 10% of employees tested positive.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," the company said, according to Bloomberg. "We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

The closures coincide with the quick spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. officials said earlier this week that about three-quarters of all new infections were due to Omicron.

Amid the Omicron spread, Apple reinstated a mask mandate in all U.S. stores.

