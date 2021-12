Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," was transferred to Federal Medical Center Butner from a Supermax facility in Colorado on Thursday. File Photo by Laura Leigh Palmer/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski was transferred to a federal medical center in North Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. The BOP said Kaczynski, 79, was transferred to the Federal Medical Center Butner on Dec. 14 from a Supermax facility in Florence, Colo., but details about his health were not immediately released. Advertisement

"For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the specific conditions of an inmate's confinement, to include medical information or reasons for transfer/redesignation," BOP said.

Kaczynski's brother, David Kaczynski said he had been told recently by someone who corresponds with his brother that he had been transferred to a different facility but was not told why, The Washington Post reported.

Kaczynski is serving eight life sentences after pleading guilty in 1998 to sending bombs in the mail that killed three people and injured 23 others from 1978-1995.