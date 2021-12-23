Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 7:00 PM

NYC scales back Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
NYC scales back Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
The 7-foot-tall numerals for "2022" arrive in Times Square in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city's scaling back New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Under the new guidelines, about 15,000 people will be allowed to attend the festivities from the outdoor viewing areas, down from about 58,000 in normal years. All attendees 5 years old and older must show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Those who can't receive a vaccine because of a disability must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Advertisement

Attendees also won't be able to enter the viewing areas until 3 p.m., later than in normal years.

"New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year -- we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us," de Blasio said.

RELATED Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19

"There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New York."

Last year's Times Square festivities were closed to the general public.

The announcement comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in New York City due in part to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Advertisement
RELATED Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland

Fox also canceled the planned live broadcast of its New Year's special, Toast & Roast 2022, from Times Square.

"While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," the network said in a statement Tuesday.

New York City reported a seven-day average of 12,000 confirmed and probable cases Monday, a three-fold increase over 10 days prior. There were 114 hospitalizations that day and 14 deaths, both on the rise since November.

RELATED LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast

Latest Headlines

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of records to Jan. 6 committee
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request for the Supreme Court to block the release of his White House records to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Dow Jones gains 196 points as markets enter Christmas break in the green
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow Jones gains 196 points as markets enter Christmas break in the green
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. markets will enter the Christmas break on Friday with gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, with investors looking past Omicron fears to positive economic data.
Biden signs bill to expand funding for ALS
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs bill to expand funding for ALS
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Jury finds ex-cop Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright slaying
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury finds ex-cop Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright slaying
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Delaware police arrest 5 linked to carjacking of Rep. Scanlon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delaware police arrest 5 linked to carjacking of Rep. Scanlon
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Newark, Del., arrested five people linked to the carjacking of Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia this week, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
Universal Orlando to reinstate mask policy on Christmas Eve amid Omicron surge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Universal Orlando to reinstate mask policy on Christmas Eve amid Omicron surge
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Amid the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Universal Orlando said it will reinstate its mask policy starting on Christmas Eve.
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A "massive crash" involving many vehicles in western Wisconsin on Thursday shut down a major interstate in both directions in freezing rain and icy road conditions, authorities said.
2 small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit eastern Kentucky before dawn Thursday morning, but there were no early reports of injuries or structural damage, officials said.
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday.
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple closes several stores in U.S., Canada after COVID-19 infections
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted Apple to close several of its stores in the United States and Canada, at least temporarily.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
Dozens of cars, semi-trucks involved in 'massive' pileup on icy Wisconsin freeway
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
Actor James Franco says he slept with women at his drama school: 'That was wrong'
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested, charged with attacking girlfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement