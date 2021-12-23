Delaware police arrest 5 linked to carjacking of Rep. Scanlon

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., said she was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia. File Photo Julio Cortez/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Newark, Del., arrested five people linked to the carjacking of Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia this week, Delaware State Police said Thursday. Troopers arrested the five suspects Wednesday after observing them entering Scanlon's Honda Acura in a shopping center parking lot. The vehicle was reported stolen after the carjacking earlier that day. Advertisement

"As law enforcement attempted to contact the occupants, they all attempted to flee but were ultimately apprehended," a statement from the Delaware State Police said.

Among the suspects was one adult, 19-year-old Josiah Brown, and four juveniles, whose names weren't released. The state police said they determined Brown was involved in the armed carjacking and turned him over to the FBI to face charges.

The juveniles, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, face charges of receiving stolen property over $1,500, a felony. The 15-year-old also faces one count of resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief. He was jailed on a $3,500 bond.

The other three juveniles were released to their guardians on $1,500 bond each.

Scanlon posted a statement Wednesday sharing details of the carjacking, which she said took place around 2:45 p.m.

"Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," the statement said.

She didn't immediately release a statement in response to news of the arrests.

